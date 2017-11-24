- Advertisement -

Tackling quacks in the estate and surveying profession in Nigeria has been identified as one of the ways to reduce cost of housing in the country.

Officials of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria gave the advise during the induction ceremony of its new members in Abuja on Thursday where they were charged to observe high professional ethics.

At the ceremony, officials of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board appealed to the Nigerian government and security agencies to support the board in tackling the menace.

They also advised the 304 newly qualified surveyors and valuers not to tolerate quacks but uphold high professional ethics.

Other speakers at the induction counseled professional surveyors to focus on delivering quality services with higher standards that will set them apart from quacks or artisans.

The newly inducted members also expressed fulfillment with the training while commending the estate surveyors board for upholding the ethics of the profession.

Estate surveyors and valuers continue to witness a huge demand in many cities across Nigeria thereby prompting a rise among youths who desire professional qualifications to pursue a career in the country’s growing housing sector.