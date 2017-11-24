- Advertisement -

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder, Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Thursday explained why it is important for Christians to pay tithe.

Oyedepo said tithing opens the windows of heaven and ensures divine blessings for Christians, stressing that those who don’t tithe are permanently beggars.

He said this while addressing members of Dunamis International Gospel Center in Abuja.

- Advertisement -

According to Oyedepo, “If you don’t pay tithe you are permanently a beggar.

“I’m permanently under an open heaven. Every seed you give to God returns but only tithe secures your destiny.Its tithing that secures your blessing.

“Through the mystery of tithing you don’t run out of divine ideas. Tithing opens the windows of heaven and pours you quick understandings.”