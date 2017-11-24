- Advertisement -

Prof. Sunday Ochoche, the Executive Director of Victims Support Fund (VSF), on Thursday, said the fund would spend N400 million to reconstruct seven schools destroyed by insurgents in Adamawa.

Ochoche made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombi town, headquarters of Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa.

He said four of the schools were in Madagali Local Government and three were in Hong Local Government.

The director added that some schools had already been reconstructed in Michika Local Government.

He said “we also reconstructed the destroyed Michika Local Government Secretariat Complex at the cost of N500 million.”

Ochoche, who was in Gombi for disbursement of N30 million to some women victims of the insurgency under the second phase of the VSF Women Economic Empowerment Project, said 5000 women benefitted from the project in Adamawa in the past two years.

He noted that the 2000 beneficiaries of the programme in 2016 had formed small-scale producer groups known as Community Self-help Groups (CSGs).

He explained that “the CSGs will be established in larger enterprises such as grain mills, oil mills, textiles and other cottage industry type businesses. The enterprises will be jointly run and managed by members of each CSG.”

Ochoche lauded the support and cooperation the fund was getting from Adamawa Government and other states.

“The states are our greatest partners and we work closely with them to deliver,” he added.

The Secretary of the fund, Amb. John Gana, urged individuals and communities benefiting from the fund’s intervention to make proper use of the facilities provided them to rebuild their lives.