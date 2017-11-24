- Advertisement -

Corps members have been advised to put on their imaginative and creative instincts and embrace vocational skills in order to excel despite the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, made this known during the swearing in ceremony of the 2017 Batch B Corps members deployed to the state.

Amosun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Moroof Afuape, said the era of ready made white collar job has gone for good and graduates are now expected to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

On his part, the State Coordinator, Okpo John, said the scheme now has many areas of vocational training where interested corps members can specialise and maximize the opportunity to further equip themselves ahead of the challenges of unemployment in the country.