Prof. Solomon Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the Anambra State Government, said the state would deploy resources to fast track the ongoing National Housing Project (NHP).

Chukwulobelu made this known on Thursday in Awka when he received the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Shehuri in his office.

The minister was in Anambra on his inspection tour of the NHP sites in the South-East geopolitical zone.

The site consists of a three story block of 24 units, amounting to 72 units for type A being developed by DOCHOB Nigeria Ltd.

According to him, the government will look into the project and provide resources needed, including creation of access road for major impact.

“Anambra state is growing very fast with the influx of both civil servants and public sector’s investors as well as other people.

“A few years ago, rented apartment in Enugu was much more expensive than Awka and today the reverse is the case. The same applies to Onitsha and Enugu.

“There has to be a sustained way of housing development, state government has tried to do that in the past but no money. Now that the federal government wants to intervene, we will support it,” he added.

He further said that the state government was into Public Private Partnership (PPP) to tackle housing challenges but it was expensive because of the profit orientation of the private sector.

The SSG urged the contractors to utilise the dry season and the grace of extra months to fast track the construction.

He noted that the state government was projecting 10,000 housing units to meet the housing needs of the people.

Ealier, the minister noted that the ministry has come up with some policies to enhance housing development in the country.

He said that the ministry would not hesitate to fund the project.

Commending the Anambra state government for providing land for the housing project, Shehuri congratulated Gov. Willie Obiano on his re-election at the just concluded state election.

“His Victory shows the acceptance of Anambra people.”

Mr Emeka Ofor, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development of the state, describe the project as an intervention at the right time which aimed at curbing the housing challenge faced by the citizens.

“This is the first of its type in our state and at the end our people will benefit immensely and be integrated.

The minister also visited the project site located in Isiagu, Awka where all raft foundation beams have been completed despite the challenging terrain.