Abia State Government has dissolved the leadership of all markets in Aba, the commercial city of the state, accusing them of fraudulently extorting money from traders using the name of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife.

The government warned that henceforth, it would drag to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, any market leader or government official who uses the governor or his wife to dupe traders, an act he described as serious economic fraud.

The Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, who announced the dissolution in a meeting he held with the market leaders at Aba Recreation Club, however said the executive committee of the umbrella body of the traders, Abia State Amalgamated Traders Association, ASAMATA, was not affected by the dissolution.

Ogbonnaya has therefore directed the Chief Security Officers, CSOs, and Market Masters/Superintendents to oversee the affairs in their respective markets until new executive committee members were elected. He further directed the various markets to conduct elections within one weekto elect new leaders.

The commissioner said that Governor Ikpeazu deployed him to the new Ministry to help sanitize markets in the state and warned that he would not tolerate the illegal and dubious activities of some market leaders who short-change the government.

He made it clear to the traders that neither Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, his wife, nor the Ministry had directed anybody to collect revenues from traders on their behalf, lamenting that some dubious characters have been using the governor’s name to defraud traders as such monies end up in private pockets.

He directed that henceforth no levy should be collected from traders without due authorization from the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“If you have been going about collecting money from traders prepare your accounts or be ready to go to EFCC. Some claim the governor or his wife sent them but it is all false.

“Henceforth, every approval to collect revenue from traders must be approved by the ministry. Governor Okezie is good but some people misrepresent and blackmail him but we won’t tolerate that anymore”, the Commissioner declared.

Responding, the immediate past President of Ariaria International Market Traders Association, Chief Emeka Ezeama, said they had accepted the dissolution in good faith but blamed past chairmen of trade unions for their bad influence on serving executives.

In his remarks, the patron of ASAMATA, Ambassador Mike Okoro, commended Government for the action which he said was a bold step towards sanitizing markets in Aba. He however, accused officials of government of imposing their cronies as zonal market union executives which he said was responsible for the problems in various markets in Aba.