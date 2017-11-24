- Advertisement -

The Federal Government yesterday announced that the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, will be given a national burial.

Consequently, the Federal Government has set up a committee headed by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and has also opened a condolence register at the State House, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the announcement at the National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mustapha said that both the Federal Government, Anambra State Government and the late Ekweme’s family will fully participate in the burial.

At the end of the council meeting which lasted five hours, Osinbajo led governors as well as other senior government officials to sign the condolence register.

Meanwhile, the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has commended President Buhari for the conduct of free and fair gubernatorial election on November 18th in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, told State House Correspondents, that Obiano gave the commendation under Any Other Business during the council meeting.