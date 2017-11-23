- Advertisement -

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described discussions on the 2019 elections as a `distraction and unhelpful’ to elective office holders.

Tambuwal made the remark in Sokoto on Thursday and said what should be paramount now were discussions about governance and how the mandates given in 2015 should be executed.

“I do not know why you are asking to comment about 2019 elections when we only just crossed the half way mark of the mandate entrusted to us in 2015.

“Elective office holders need us to discuss more about governance. By the time you raise issues about 2019 in 2017, you are distracting the entire polity.

“We can discuss 2019 election when the time comes but for now, let us discuss governance issues,” he maintained.

The governor said his administration would continue to promote agricultural and other economic ventures to boost revenue and employment opportunities.

He said through close collaboration with the private sector, agricultural activities in Sokoto State had increased.

“With the Anchor Borrowers’ scheme and other interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria, we have made positive impact on the lives of our farmers.

“Our partnership with Dangote to develop rice through the out-grower scheme at the Goronyo and Middle Rima Valley has been a huge success so far.

“From 500 hectares in the first year, we have now set aside 2,000 hectares of land for cultivation.

“In addition to that, Dangote Rice Ltd will establish a rice processing mill here in the state.

“All these are geared towards harnessing our potential in the sector for the benefit of our citizens,” he said.

Tambuwal said Sokoto State had positively felt the impact of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, and urged all Nigerians to support the president for continued success of the administration.