The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday passed “a vote-of-no-confidence’’ on the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, over alleged insubordination.

The decision stemmed from Olowofela’s appearance before members of the Assembly to address allegations of abnormalities in the home-grown school feeding programme in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Michael Adeyemo, announced the unanimous decision of the lawmakers, who, he said, were displeased with the conduct of the commissioner during his session with them.

Adeyemo said that the House would officially communicate the decision to the State Government for necessary action.

In his reaction, Olowofela told newsmen that the decision of the lawmakers was hasty.

He said “the house has the right as an institution to take any decision, but the allegations against the ministry should be thoroughly investigated before final decision is taken.

“We have no power over the accounts in charge of home-grown school feeding programme. The house did not allow me to explain myself rather, they said I was rude.

“Even in the court of law, there is what we call fair hearing.’’