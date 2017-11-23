- Advertisement -

Mr Angelo Elosia, veteran journalist and Chief Executive Officer of ELO-PEE World-Wide Television, says that social media does not pose any significant threat to conventional media.

Elosia, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, however, warned that fake news could destroy Nigeria if not contained.

He said that it was always easy to spread fake news through the social media.

The veteran said that it had become imperative to integrate the two realms of news dissemination for better effect.

“News is like food; when you eat good food, your body is nourished, but when you eat poisonous food, your body is doomed for destruction.

“Same effect with news; fake news should be checked to avoid destroying the fabric of our Nation.

“Social media cannot become a threat to conventional media if properly handled.

“The key word here is “INTEGRATION”; I am currently working on a super model to integrate both and also bring the government closer to the people.

“The channel will create two ends flow of correct information between and within government and the people.’’

Elosia, who clocked 55 on Thursday, created, produced and directed the first independently produced programme to air on any Television station in Nigeria ELO-PEE HOTSTARS MAGAZINE which aired on NTA Channel 10, Lagos In 1989.

He also Created and Produced the first Joint Public Private Partnership (PPP) television programme in Nigeria ELO-PEE Grassroots Television on NTA Channel 10, Lagos in 1990.

He wrote some of the scripts and was `Oga Cosmas’ in the popular Radio Drama series LONG THROAT JUNCTION on Radio Nigeria 2, 45 Martins Street Lagos in the 80s and 90s.

His first television acting career was in PLAY OF THE WEEK on NTA Channel 10, where he acted as Bank Manager in the 80s,

“I organised the ELO-PEE National Dance Championship in 1988 and my ELO-PEE National Champion won the World Dance Championship 1988 in London, UK, same, I intend doing with sports.

“To replicate this in sports, I am organising the National Grassroots Sports Festival to discover talents for International competitions,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the festival would groom sport stars that would emerge victorious in International sport competitions.

Elosis has spent over 35 years in active international broadcasting, print media and event organisation.