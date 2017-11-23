- Advertisement -

No fewer than 2,482 corps members of Batch B Stream I, deployed to Lagos State, were on Thursday sworn-in by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

Oke, who was represented by Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, administered the Oath of Allegiance to the corps members to begin a three-week orientation training programme.

The batch comprised 918 males and 1,564 females, who have successfully completed their tertiary education.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State described the orientation exercise for the youths as the beginning of a glorious and worthy journey in the service of their fatherland.

Ambode, represented by Mr Oluseye Oladejo, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relationship, remarked that the corps members represented the vibrant agents of grassroots development.

“The NYSC was designed to serve as a medium for national unity and integration.

“It is also aimed at assisting in ensuring even spread of the needed professional manpower for socio-economic development in Nigeria.

“I am happy to note that the scheme has over the years sustained the outstanding legacy of the founding fathers,’’ the governor said.

He commended the management of the NYSC for its continued efforts at sustaining the relevance of the scheme.

Ambode urged the corps member to work hard in building on and surpassing the achievements of their predecessors whose contributions in their host communities were immeasurable.

He urged them to pay special attention to the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) initiative set up to develop, empower and prepare them for life after service.

In his welcome address, the State Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Momoh, said the corps members had been of good conduct since the orientation course started.

Momoh said they had demonstrated readiness to abide by the rules and regulations of camp.

He said the corps members would undergo paramilitary drills, lectures and leadership training during the three-week orientation course.

“The various pieces of training are designed to impart the virtues of leadership, gift, dauntlessness, rectitude, social skills and emotional intelligence needed for a successful service year,’’ he said.

The coordinator emphasised the importance of the SAED programme, adding that it had become imperative for corps members to embrace it.

“The SAED is designed to position you to contribute to the growth of Nigeria with the establishment of your small-scale businesses after the service year,’’ he said.