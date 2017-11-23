- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, has called on the Rivers State government to lift the embargo placed on employment in the state, in order to absorb the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

Chairman of NUJ in the state, Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, made the call while receiving an award conferred on the Union by the Rivers Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (REYLC) at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Port Harcourt.

Ayo-Tamuno said, “We are calling on the Governor Nyesom Wike to lift the embargo on employment in order to create job opportunities for our youths. The last employment was in 2007 and almost all of those employed that year, which was 10 years ago are now senior civil servants.”

The NUJ Chairman, who commended the governor for completing the projects started by the previous administration in the state, called for the revive ailing industries in the state, so as to create more jobs for people of the state.

- Advertisement -

He warned leaders of REYLC against allowing politicians to hijack the group, saying many groups in the state collapsed due to the involvement of the Ieaders in partisanship.

Conferring the award on the Union, President of REYLC, Ambassador Bright Abali, said journalists in the state have contributed immensely to the peace and development of the state.

Abali said the official presentation will be done on the maiden edition of the Rivers Ethnic Merit Award 2018, an award programme designed by the group to honour outstanding achievers and corporate bodies in the state.

He called for the employment of more Rivers youths in government agencies and other sectors of the economy, saying it is one of the vows of the group to youths, to source for skill engagement and employment where necessary.