The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Thursday said there is no plan whatsoever to sack teachers in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto, Tambuwal noted that though 31 per cent of teachers in the state are not qualified but that would not warrant his administration to sack them, adding that the affected teachers would be trained at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto to obtain the necessary qualification.

“You see, we set up a technical committee on the state of emergency in the education sector to look into the problems in the sector and make recommendations to government for proper intervention.

“The committee submitted its report indicating that 31 per cent of teachers in schools are not qualified but are trainable. So, there is no plan by the government to sack any teacher in the state.

“”We will collaborate with Shehu Shagari College of Education to train them. Those that cannot be trained or fit in in the education sector, will be moved to other places where they can really be productive. But we will not sack any teacher whatsoever,” Tambuwal said.

The Governor said his administration will continue to promote agricultural and other economic ventures in the state, adding that such ventures were geared towards enhancing revenue generation and employment opportunities.

He said through close collaboration with the private sector, fresh lease of life had been breathed into agricultural activities in Sokoto.

“With the anchor borrowers scheme and other interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria, we have made positive impact on the lives of our farmers.

“Our partnership with Dangote to develop rice through the out-grower scheme at the Goronyo and Middle Rima Valley has been a huge success so far. From 500 hectares in the first year, we have now set aside 2000 hectares of land for cultivation.

“In addition to that, Dangote Rice Limited will establish a rice processing mill here in the state. All these are geared towards harnessing our potential in the sector for the benefit of our citizens,” he added.

Tambuwal said Sokoto has positively felt the impact of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, and urged all Nigerians to rally round the President for continued success.