The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on religious leaders in Zamfara to mobilise support for the commission’s activities ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hajiya Asma’u Maikudi, made the appeal in a meeting with representatives of religious leaders in the state on Thursday in Gusau.

Maikudi described religious leaders as “members of an important institution that can promote awareness and understanding in the society, and commended them for their sustained support to the commission.

He said that religious leaders had close link with the people at the grassroots, hence the need for them to enlighten and educate them on the importance of participating in democratic processes.

“Today, the whole world believes that only through democratic processes that people can elect leaders of their choice.”

The meeting was attended by Muslim and Christian leaders in the state, who pledged maximum support towards hitch-free general elections in 2019.