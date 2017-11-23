- Advertisement -

The 2017 ‘Batch B’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to serve in Borno State have been relocated to Katsina State where they began their orientation programme, on Thursday.

Speaking at their swearing in programme at the NSDC College in Katsina, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, explained that their relocation was due to the insecurity situation in his state.

Governor Shettima noted, however, that no corps member has been reported killed in Borno State since the beginning of the insurgency some seven years ago.

The governor, who was represented by Borno State Commissioner for Poverty and Youth Employment, Hajiya Inna Galadima, said that the federal and state governments had invested so much in an effort to provide adequate security and that, “such investment is yielding positive result.”

- Advertisement -

According to Governor Shettima, “The state is now more peaceful than so many other states in the federation.

“For the avoidance of any doubts, we have never recorded any loss of lives among corps members since the beginning of this insurgency. There are ex-corps members who have made Borno State to be their place of abode and the people of Borno State are very hospitable, receptive and generous.

“On behalf of the people of Borno State, I warmly welcome you to Borno State even though the orientation course is not taking place on our soil.”

A total of 1,355 corps members were deployed to Borno, comprising 665 males and 660 females.