Mohammed Katu, counsel to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reform, says his client is still receiving salaries.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the dismissal of Maina from the civil service after the report of his reinstatement went viral.

But speaking on Thursday when he appeared before the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing Maina’s reinstatement, Katu said Maina is still working as a government official.

He said the ex-Chairman of pension reform task force was asked to treat 23 official files last month.

The lawyer said his client had to go into hiding because of the threat to his life.

“Maina had to disappear because of the serious threats to his life,” Katu said.

“Maina is still receiving salaries. 23 files were sent to him in his capacity as acting director, even while he was absent.

“Maina continued to work even after he was dismissed.”

Maina is said to be complict in a multi-billion naira pension scam.