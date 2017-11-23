Twitter
The Senate has set up a committee to investigate the recent face-off between armed operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Department of State Services, DSS.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the eight-member committee will be chaired by Francis Alimikhena.

Other members of the committee are Shaaba Lafiagi, Chkwuka Utazi, Abudulaziz Nyako, Borrofice, Fatima Raji-Rasaki, Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye.

The senators on Wednesday took turns to condemn the face-off between the security agencies.

Officials of the SSS and the EFCC were involved in a showdown on Tuesday when the anti-graft operatives attempted to arrest the immediate past Director-General of the DSS, Ekpenyong Ita.

A similar scenario also played out when SSS operatives prevented the anti-graft agency from arresting the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke.

The Senate also set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the rising state of insecurity in the country.

Members of the committee include; Abdullahi Yahaya, Paulker Emmanuel, Joshua Lidani, Abubakar Kyari, Barnabas Gemade, Abdullahi Adamu.

Others are Olusola Adeyeye, Biodun Olujimi, Enyinnaya Ababribe, Sam Egwu, Rose Oko, and Magnus Abe.

