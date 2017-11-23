- Advertisement -

The Senate has rejected Ahmed Mahmud, whom President Muhammadu Buhari nominated as resident electoral commissioner, representing Zamfara state on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The decision was sequel to report by the committee on INEC led by Sulieman Nazif, senator representing Bauchi north.

Nazif told the lawmakers that the Mahmud did not have the backing of Abdullaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, and some stakeholders.

Two of the three senators from Zamfara opposed Mahmud on the grounds that he is from Sokoto state.

But the upper legislative chamber confirmed the nominations of Rufus Akeju and Mahmud Isah as the RECs representing Lagos and Kebbi state respectively.