An aviation expert, Mr Nick Fadugba, has commended the Federal Government for the successful hosting of the just concluded Third International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) World Aviation Forum (IWAF) in Abuja.

Fadugba, a former Secretary-General of African Airlines Association (AFRAA), also commended the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, for working tirelessly toward the success of the forum.

He stated this on Thursday in Abuja, that hosting the forum, with the theme:” Financing the Development of Aviation Infrastructure”, was a big plus to Nigeria.

Fadugba noted that it was an honour for Nigeria to host the three-day forum, the first of its kind outside the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

He said: “I think it is a rare privilege for Nigeria. The Government and the Aviation Minister should be commended for being able to attract the global players in aviation to the country.

“They have been able to put Nigeria in a place of prominence in the global aviation community which is quite good.”

According to him, the declarations adopted by the ICAO Member States will help to find lasting solution to addressing the aviation infrastructure deficit in Africa, estimated to be over $150 billion.

Fadugba advised the government to leverage on the forum to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the aviation sector in order to make Nigeria a hub in the West African sub-region.

“I think it is unfortunate that we have not been able to unlock our aviation potential, because it is my firm belief that Nigeria can become a hub in the West African sub-region.

“The key to achieving this is to attract investments to the sector and I believe that this forum has provided that opportunity,” he said.

Fadugba said the plans by the government to concession the four major airports and also establish a new national carrier must be done in a very transparent manner for them to be successful.

He said: “We must ensure that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past were key concession decisions were taken behind closed doors.

“Such procedures don’t work in Nigeria and that is why they end up in series of litigations.

“We must learn to put Nigeria first by ensuring transparency and good governance in our dealings, because that is how we can continue to attract investors to our country.”