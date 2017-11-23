- Advertisement -

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has pledged his administration’s commitment to promoting agricultural and economic ventures in the state via public-private partnerships.

Tambuwal, who gave the assurance at a parley with newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, said that the ventures were geared toward enhancing revenue generation and employment opportunities in the state.

He listed such ventures as the Anchor Borrowers Scheme and other agricultural projects of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in addition to the schemes of commercial banks which were targeted at boosting agricultural production in the state.

He said that other ventures were those relating to solid minerals exploitation, tomato farming and processing as well as textiles and agro-allied industries.

Tambuwal said that a mechanised cattle breeding and dairy farm was established by his administration through such initiatives.

In the area of education, the governor said that students’ enrolment in schools had increased appreciably, while efforts were underway to upgrade the infrastructural facilities of the schools.



Tambuwal said that a committee set up by the government had estimated that N47 billion was required to cater for about 2,011 schools.

He acknowledged the dearth of teachers in the state and the low quality of many teachers, adding, however, that the government would not sack any teachers but it would rather retrain them.

He stressed that his administration was committed to the judicious management of resources, adding that for instance, funds accruing from the Paris Club loan refunds were used to settle workers’ salary, pensions and other entitlement.

On sports, Tambuwal said that the Sokoto United Football Club would be repositioned for better performances with enhanced welfare packages, adding that a new stadium would be constructed since the current one was situated in the residential area.

He said that the state’s laws would be strengthened to address criminal acts like cattle rustling, kidnapping and other social vices.