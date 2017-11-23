- Advertisement -

Governor Jibrila Bindow of Adamawa State has visited victims of Tuesday’s suicide attack on a mosque in Mubi, his home town.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Martins Babale also visited the injured currently receiving treatment at the General hospital, Mubi.

This is the delegation of the Adamawa State government to Mubi town, following suicide bombers attack on the mosque, killing dozens of worshippers.

The delegation’s first port of call was the scene of the attack. From there they went to the General hospital in Mubi, where they sympathised with the affected persons and their relations.

Speaking to reporters, Babale described the incident as unfortunate and urged citizens to be more security conscious while promising that the state would offset the victims’ hospital bills.

The Chief medical officer of the hospital and the chairman of the local government gave conflicting reports about the number of those killed in the attack.

Senator representing Adamawa north, Hon. Binta Masi, called on the federal government to provide more security in Mubi and Madagali.

According to her, residents may flee their ancestral homes if enough security is not provided them.

The delegation visited the palace of the Lamido of Mubi to sympathise with the traditional ruler over the incident.

Since Nigerian troops liberated Mubi from Boko Haram in 2014, the town had been peaceful, but Tuesday’s attack has thrown the community into big panic.