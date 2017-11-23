- Advertisement -

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has described late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President as a fineness politician, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life.

ACF in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Muhammadu Ibrahim Biu in Kaduna, said the forum expressed shocks and grief over the passing away of the elder statesman.

Ekwueme passed on a London Clinic on Sunday at the age of 85.

The forum described late Ekwueme, who was vice to former President Shehu Shagari during the second republic as a great politician, who left an indelible mark in the political history of Nigeria.

“The late elder statesman was a qualified architect of repute, a man of great vision and intellect who was a strong pillar that continues to support the unity and stability of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“We recalled that in October 2012, when a high powered delegation of the ACF paid a visit to the Southeast on the invitation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the late elder statesman came personally to receive the ACF delegation and also led the Ndigbo team to the meeting with the Forum.

“The late elder statesman would be remembered for his commitment to national unity, selfless service to his father land and philanthropic activities.

“Nigeria has lost one of its fineness politician, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life.

“ACF extends its condolences to the Ekwueme family, the government and the good people of Anambra state and all Nigerians over the demise of Dr. Alex Ekwueme. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” the statement added.