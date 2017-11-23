- Advertisement -

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has offered to foot the bills of 25 medical students of the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, who would be proceeding to complete their studies in three selected universities across the country.

The decision to farm out the students, whose studies have been stagnated in the last two years due to the lack of accreditation of university’s School of Health Sciences, was to enable government find lasting solution to the challenges of the institution.

Governor Bello, who announced to the elation of the students the award of scholarships, enjoined them to do the state proud by ensuring excellent outing in their studies, assuring that his administration is committed to safeguarding the future of the youths and children of the state.

The Governor stated this today, at the Government House, Lokoja, when he received the students and members of the university’s management, who came on a courtesy visit before departing for clinical studies in their adopted institutions.

He disclosed that this would be the last time medical students from the state university would be transfered to other institutions so as to enable them complete their studies, assuring that plans are on towards ensuring that the school achieve successful accreditation.

While assuring of his administration’s vision to transform the state to its full potentials, he noted that, “This administration is vigorously pursuing the rebirth of the state. I pray that God opens the eyes of our detractors to appreciate how we are taking bold steps to right the wrongs of the past.”

In an address, the Vice Chancellor of the state University, Professor Muhammed Abdulkadir, explained that the school was compelled to take the step in order not to ruin the dreams and hopes of the students, who he said have had their studies stalled in the last two years.

According to him, the 25 students would be re-admitted into the following institutions; University of Ilorin, Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, and Ebonyi State University.

He lauded the support the school has enjoyed from the state government in ensuring the success of the partnership.

Visibly excited that their dreams of becoming medical doctors would not end as mere illusion, one of the students, Olugbemiro Bolarinwa, described the gesture by the Governor as an indelible impression that they would continue to treasure for the rest of their lives.