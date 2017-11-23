- Advertisement -

The House of Representatives has threatened to withdraw the licences of 18 lottery operators in the country for defaulting in payment of taxes and fees to the government.

The committee on governmental affairs, chaired by Rep Suleiman Hussaini Kangiwa (APC, Kebbi), on Wednesday, stated that it would not accept a situation where lottery operators make millions of naira but do not meet their financial obligations to the government.

In a meeting with the management of the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and some of the operators, Kangiwa also threatened to issue an arrest warrant against the operators that failed to attend the meeting.

“We’re very much aware of the 21 licensed operators in Nigeria, but only two or three remitting something to the government. It’s very unfortunate.

- Advertisement -

“Nigerians and this committee are disappointed in you, because after getting licence and money, you don’t give the government anything”, he said.

The committee also requested that all the operators should provide their approved licences; evidence of all fees paid to the commission from 2000-2017; evidence of remittances to the lottery fund for the same period; valid office and business addresses; nature and the type businesses they do, among others.

In his remark, acting Director General of the commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila, told the panel that upon his assumption of office, he met with all the operators to know their challenges and why they have not been meeting their obligations.

However, the operators told the panel that their major challenges include multiple taxation between the federal and states governments, low revenue, among others.