Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday commended the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for establishing the International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College, IVTEC.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. Ahmed on Media and Communications, Murideen Akorede, said Mr. Osinbajo gave the commendation while commissioning the College located at Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement, Mr. Ahmed described the IVTEC as one of the major projects any government could undertake.

The vice president noted that the programmes and curriculum of the college were tailored towards the exact needs of the country, adding that Nigeria needed an industrial base to maximise potential and talents of the youth for optimal local production.

Mr. Osinbajo also disclosed that the vision for the establishment of the college is in accordance with the agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of producing what the country consumes.

The statement said that he also lamented that the country had, before now, lacked technical centres tailored around existing talents of Nigerian youths and needs of the country.

“Osinbajo, therefore, assured that the federal government will support and canvass for the replication of IVTEC in all the states of the federation as he called on other state governments to emulate Kwara state government on the project,” the statement said.

In his address, Mr. Ahmed disclosed that the college was purposefully established to equip youth with skills for self-reliance, tackle unemployment, and ease access to vocational training of international standard for students from a variety of skills and educational backgrounds.

He added that globally, technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education has been identified as critical to growth, especially industrialisation.

The governor further said that it is the resolve of his government to make Kwara a net exporter of vocational and technical skills once local needs have been met.

He also reiterated the resolve of the government to make Nigeria the hub of vocational skills in West Africa, the statement added.