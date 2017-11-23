- Advertisement -

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the third time in two weeks, appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate the controversial reinstatement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdul-Rasheed Maina, into the service of the Federal Government.

As usual, the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Malami had appeared before committee twice last week, with venue of the meetings changed two times.

The minister arrived at the Room 4.41 office of chairman of the panel, Senator Emmanuel Paulker at 4.35pm and left at 5.34pm.

When approached for comments after the meeting by journalists who laid siege to the venue, security operatives accompanying the AGF shielded him while he walked away.

It was however gathered from a panel member that Malami came to present documentary evidence to back his oral defence in the previous meetings.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said based on the investigation so far, the panel seemed not to have problems with other principal suspects in the scandal.

For instance, the committee had met with Malami collectively with the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.); and the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, last week Tuesday but only the AGF had made more appearances.

Venue of the day’s meeting was changed from Room 224 to a much larger Conference Room 231, despite that the previous venue could accommodate the number at the meeting.

Later on Thursday of the same week, the panel relocated the venue to Paulker’s office.

The source however said on Wednesday that the lawmakers deliberately moved the third sitting to Paulker’s office the second time Malami appeared before them when it appeared that issues discussed at the first meeting were leaked to the media.

He said, “Malami was here again to present documents to us. We will study them till next week when the committee will hold the next meeting. We may re-invite him depending on the information provided and our conclusion at the meeting.”

The senator asked why the Senate panel insisted on a secret probe when the House of Representatives had said it would conduct its probe on live telecast.