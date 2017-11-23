- Advertisement -

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has unveiled the St. Augustine’s Government Elementary School, Ipetumodu estimated at N94m.

The school, which comprises 10 classrooms, a computer centre and library, also has an office for the head teacher, a store, a power office and a conference room.

It comes with a borehole, power transformer and a recreation and sporting centre.

This is part of the 100 elementary, 50 middle and 20 high schools promised by the present administration out of which 20, 22 and 11 schools respectively have been completed.

In his address at the inauguration, governor Aregbesola explained that the schools were designed to attract the best brains that would be prepared for the public middle schools, where excellence was the watchword.

He added that beyond new buildings, his administration had renovated 40 other schools with about 1,694 classrooms that can accommodate nearly 90,000 pupils.

“This is a new dawn in the area of education infrastructure in the state; in March this year, our trains moved around simultaneously to celebrate the official opening and commencement of learning activities at four newly-built government high schools; namely: Ataoja Government High School, Osogbo; Osogbo Government High School, Osogbo; Wole Soyinka Government High School, Ejigbo; and Adventist Government High School, Ede.

“These schools were the first set of completed high school infrastructure embarked upon by our administration and have since been put to use by the students and their teachers”.

- Advertisement -

On his part, the state Commissioner for Education, Wasiu Omotunde-Young, lauded the governor for his commitment to the development of the sector and fight against educational decadence.

“This state-of-the-art government elementary school is designed to be a first class school; our government is committed to qualitative and functional education in the state.”

Similarly, Chairman House Committee on Education in the State House of Assembly, Folorunso Bamisayemi, expressed support for the governor’s spending of borrowed funds for development.

“To us as legislators, we strongly believed that if the state did not borrow at the time it did, many of these projects would have been impossible now, considering the exchange rate.

“As at the time we approved the loan, the exchange rate of naira to dollar was about, between 150 and 170, but today exchange rate is about 350 dollar to 400 dollar, telling us that the state might not be able to either borrow at all or do as much as it did. With the benefit of hindsight, the loan has paid for itself,” he said.

The Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba James Adedokun, thanked the government for its developmental strides in the state. “

Some parents who spoke on the initiative lauded Aregbesola for his administration’s investment in the sector and called on their counterparts to play their own part in the education of their children by promptly paying taxes and token required for the maintenance of the facilities.