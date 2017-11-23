- Advertisement -

The German and Canadian governments have pledged to collaborate with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on vocational training and skill acquisition for employment generation.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christopher Thornley, who stated this Tuesday in Abuja when he hosted the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba in Abuja, commended the congress for adopting forward looking approach and focusing on vocational training for Nigerian youths as means of overcoming the unemployment challenge.

He said that the trade union movement in Canada has been involved in HIV/AIDS campaign in the country, stressing that it is common knowledge that unemployment has become like an epidemic in the country.

He described the NLC as a very important partner in the development of the country, adding that labour economy is a very important source of information for any society.

While receiving the NLC delegation, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Berhard Schlagheck, assured the NLC delegation of the readiness of the German government of its readiness to collaborate with NLC in ensuring the development of the country and the trade union movement.

The NLC helmsman said collaboration from Germany and Canada was necessary as a way of curbing the high level of migration through the Mediterranean by Nigerian youths seeking better source of living.

At the Canadian High Commission, Wabba said the congress is committed to working with development partners in the country to explore areas of possible assistance within the context of the current economic challenges in the country especially in the area of unemployment and vocational training.

Wabba noted that the congress would continue its advocacy in the area of development, pointing out that the congress is playing a leading role on the African continent in engaging issues of development.

He said the power sector in the country which is critical to development has remained a major challenge and sought the assistance of Canada to overcome the prevailing challenges in the privatized power sector, saying since Nigeria and Canada share similar challenges, the congress would want to know how they were able to overcome it.

He also canvassed the assistance of the Canadian government in advancing social justice in the country, stressing that in a society where there is lack of social justice, inequality will continue to prevail.

At the German Embassy, Wabba said the congress is ready to learn from the Germany experience on how the country overcame the challenge of unemployment.

He said that the congress has been working with German Agencies like the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) in developing the capacity of the trade union movement in Nigeria.