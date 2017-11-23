- Advertisement -

A new spokesman has been appointed for the Lagos State Police Command.

He is Chike Godwin Obi, a Superintendent of Police.

Oti’s appointment was made on Wednesday.

He succeeds Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

According to available information, Oti is from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He enlisted into the police on May 18, 1992 as a Cadet Sub-Inspector of Police and trained at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano.

He holds a Bsc (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Lagos and is married with four children.

Oti had before now worked in the Operations Department of the Lagos State Police Command; was the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-fraud Section of the Zone 2 CIID, Onikan, Lagos from 2015 to 2017; Operations Officer, Department of Operations, Lagos State Police Command from 2010 to 2015; and lecturer, Police College Ikeja from 2006 to 2010.

On the international scene, Oti was a lecturer at the National Police Training Academy, Liberia from 2007to 2009 under the auspices of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Liberia.