A 39-year-old banker, Mohammed Balogun, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly defrauding six people of N2.9 million.

Balogun, who resides at 10, Mercy Close, Gemade Estate, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and obtaining under false pretences.

The Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offences between March and November 2017 at Stanbic Bank, Ipaja, Lagos.

John said the accused was sent to the streets to open accounts for people, who were interested in saving their money with the bank.

He said: “The accused collected N2.9 million from six people and promised to remit their details to the bank, which he never did.

“He failed to open the accounts for the owners and also failed to return the money to them.”

John said the accused was exposed when the complainants at different times went to the bank in an attempt to make withdrawals.

“The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested,” he said.

John said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 337 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, M. Dan-Oni, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case to December 7 for mention.