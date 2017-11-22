- Advertisement -

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has lauded the spirit of volunteerism among Special Marshals of the commission.

Oyeyemi made the commendation in his keynote address at the one day Sectorial Workshop Programme/Induction of Honorary Special Marshal in Uyo on Wednesday.

The corps marshal, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer, Port Harcourt, Mr Kingsley Agomoh, said that FRSC was proud of the special marshals, describing them as the pride to the nation.

He noted that the volunteer spirit, fostered by special marshals, across the country had contributed toward saving many lives on highways and urged them to sustain the tempo.

“Special Marshals are a pride to Nigeria. ‘’Activities and milestone achievements of the Special Marshals have traversed the globe with recognition at the United Nations Safety Collaboration Forum.

“In recognising the roles and contributions of Special Marshals in advancing road safety in Nigeria, we must note that public office is a trust that must not be abused.

“The call to serve in the Special Marshal Unit is even a greater trust as lives are involved,” Oyeyemi said.

He tasked the special marshals to see their functions beyond traffic control and patrol, stressing that they should also make the highways safe for motorists and other road users.

- Advertisement -

The corps marshal noted that in Nigeria, 80 per cent of haulage services and human movements depended on road transportation, hence the need for adequate caution by all road users.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom commended the FRSC for ensuring safety on our roads since its creation in 1988.

Emmanuel, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, urged the commission to tackle the issue of driving under the influence of alcohol by drivers.

He further urged FRSC to enforce the sobriety test to check the excesses of drinking among drivers to reduce road crashes.

The governor also noted that the enforcement of speed limiter device on all vehicles would reduce the carnage on the roads.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Akwa Ibom FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, appealed to corporate organisations to assist in the promotion of traffic safety on roads.

“Activities of these organisations, especially their drivers and large vehicles impact negatively on traffic safety.

“Corporate organisations should assist the commission in logistics, especially tow trucks to enhance the performance of FRSC in removing obstructions on the highways as the festive season is approaching,” he said.

The high point of the event was the induction of the Speaker, Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Mr Onofiok Luke, as honorary Special Marshal.

The theme of the workshop is, “Road Safety is not a Privilege but a Right.”