The Chairman of Victims Support Fund (VSF), Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, has reiterated the commitment of the fund to empower victims of insurgency in the North East, particularly women.

Danjuma said this on Wednesday in Gombi town of Adamawa while launching the 2017 Women Economic Empowerment Project supported by the fund in the area.

Represented by the Secretary of the fund, Amb. John Gana, Danjuma said the fund was committed to seeing that victims were supported to recover and begin normal lives once again.

He reiterated the fund’s commitment to rebuilding lives and restoring hope of victims, and tasked women beneficiaries of the fund’s grant to use it judiciously to boost their petty businesses as normalcy returned to their respective communities.

The Executive Director of the fund, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, said 5,000 women had so far benefited from the fund’s projects in Adamawa, made up of 2,000 women in 2016 and 3,000 in 2017.

He said “the VSF scaled-up its programmes financially and numerically, targeting women in communities where returns have been possible.

“The 3,000 beneficiaries in 2017 will receive N30,000 each with which they will start income generating activities.”

In her remarks, the Director, Programmes of the fund, Prof. Nana Tanko, enlightened the beneficiaries about the dos and don’t of the project for maximum benefit and tasked them on proper utilisation to attract more assistance.

In their respective remarks at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Maisaratu Bello, the Vice Chairman of Gombi Local Government, Mr Briska Tadawus, and Executive Secretary of Adamawa Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Furo, lauded VSF for interventions in Adamawa.

They urged beneficiaries on maximum utilisation of the opportunity to empower themselves and their families.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Madam Martha Hussaini, said they were overwhelmed by the support and would do what was expected of them to improve their lives and their families.

She said “we are overwhelmed and short of words to thank you; may God bless you and continue to guide you for the good work VSF is doing to us.”