Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said in the interest of the nation and national unity, no sacrifice is too big to attain peace and avert possible breakdown of law and order, as well as bloodshed in the present dispensation in the country.

This, Jonathan said when a cream of Nigerian Students, as well as serving corps members, visited his country home, Otuoke to felicitate with him on the occasion of his 60th birthday in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He noted that there is always a point in life where sacrifice is inevitable to save the future and promote peace, the difference between individuals at the junction is the ability to let go not minding how costly it may be in the interest of future generation.

Jonathan averred that the future belongs to the youths and as such the nation must invest in building the future of the youths, stressing that the renaissance across the globe is such that young adults have begun to reign as leaders in their country.

He pointed that France, Austria are just a few countries that have broken age barrier, and noted that it is acceptable.

Jonathan, however, reiterated that there is hope at the end of the tunnel and urged the youths to be resilient in pursuing their degree and be prepared to take leadership at all levels of government.

Earlier, the President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Barr Pereotubo Oweilaimi, has extolled the former president’s exemplary leadership, describing him as the architect of modern Nigeria build on peace and unity.

He noted that the region is behind the Jonathan family and would stand to resist any attempt to victimise, intimidate, and ridicule them, either by court litigation or any fashion.

The IYC President, however wished Former President Jonathan long life in good health and many more years of service to Nigeria and the international communities.