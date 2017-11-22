- Advertisement -

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), office, says it will collaborate with Achiever’s Farm, Igbogene, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, to empower 100 ex-militants in agriculture.

The Coordinator, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, was quoted in a statement issued by Mr Owei Lakemfa, Head, Media and Communication department Amnesty office, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Boroh, also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta matters, said PAP would continue to evolve innovation and strategies geared towards providing sustainable sources of livelihood for the ex-militants through collaboration with credible institutions to achieve set goals.

The coordinator added that the ongoing agricultural empowerment trainings for beneficiaries of the programme would serve as a mechanism to build sustainable peace in the region to allow meaningful development of infrastructure to take place.

He commended the management of Achievers’ Farm for transforming the farm into a modern integrated farm.

Boroh noted that the Amnesty office is “using agriculture to empower beneficiaries through skills and vocational trainings to enable beneficiaries to own agro-allied businesses that would give them sustainable source of livelihood after exiting the Amnesty programme in due course.

He emphasised the need for incentives and enduring policies that would encourage the youths in the region to go into agriculture to change their perception about agriculture.

He said, “Currently, the youths have the orientation that agriculture is a poverty driven venture for the aged people. We need to make business out of agriculture.

“Government has enduring policies and incentives to encourage the youth to embrace farming.

“Right now, even in the villages, aged people are the only ones in farming. We need to attract the youths into agriculture,” he said.

The statement also quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Achievers Farm, Chief Lionel Jonathan-Omo, as commending the Coordinator of PAP for his vision and foresight in engaging youths from the region in agriculture.

Jonathan-Omo said he was ready to partner with the Presidential Amnesty Office to train and empower beneficiaries of the programme in agriculture, adding that part of the facility was being used by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company’s green river programme for the training of youths from host communities.

He disclosed that the farm, which venue was used for the 2017 Farmers Day, sponsored by the Nigerian Oil Company, was established as an integrated agro-tourism centre, with sections for aquaculture, poultry, piggery, cash crops, vegetables, animal husbandry and live stocks.