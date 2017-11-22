- Advertisement -

The Adamawa State Police Command has said 27 persons were killed in an overnight clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen at Safere and Kodomti villages, in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday.

Victims were mostly women and children, and the event preceded Tuesday’s suicide bomb blast that rocked the mosque in Mubi, killing 50 persons, with several others wounded.

Though the police confirmed the herdsmen-farmers’ clash, on Tuesday it did not give casualty figure.

But the Police spokesman Othman Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police, while responding to inquiries about the clash, said it was a reprisal attack carried out by farmers against the Fulani community in the area.

“Twenty-seven persons lost their lives in the attacks. The Police First Information Report showed it was a reprisal attack on the part of the Fulanis by some Bachama farmers,” he said.

However, the Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Moses Jitibo, who spoke through its spokesman, has said the Police were monitoring the situation.

Nine persons, according to eyewitness’ accounts, are reportedly missing in the two affected villages, while the charred remains of victims, mostly women and children, have been deposited at the Numan General Hospital, where other survivors are also receiving treatment.

It was gathered over the weekend that Fulani herdsmen allegedly attacked an aged farmer who was harvesting his farm produce, and killed him; while two women were raped.