A Professor of Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, Hashir Abdulsalam, said on Wednesday that parents and guardians have crucial role to play in curbing indecent dressing in the society.

Abdulsalam said this during a prayer service held at Hilal Crescent Mosque, Ilorin, in commemoration of his elevation to the professorial rank.

He said parents and guardians have crucial role to play in curbing moral decadence that had assumed an alarming dimension in the country.

He warned girls and women at large to desist from nude-dressing and indecent dressing.

According to him, parents and guardians should give special attention to the upbringing of their children, regardless of their busy schedule.

The don observed that the growing trends in nude-dressing were due to peer influences and this had contributed largely to indecent dressing in the society.

“I had an experience in University of Ilorin when I was a Sub-Dean, Faculty of Arts.

“A lady came to my office almost half naked and I told her to get away from my office but later on, I counseled her.

“This girl, however, changed her way of dressing after I counseled her on the dangers of exposing her self through immoral dressing,” he said.

The don appealed to parents to work harder and ensure that they gave their children proper training so that they could show the beauties of Islam.