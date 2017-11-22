- Advertisement -

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has pledged to support the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in reducing road accidents in view of the increasing rate of accidents on roads.

Ganduje made the pledge on Wednesday during the flag off of the 2017 `ember months campaign’ of the Corps in Kano.

NAN reports that the governor was represented at the occasion by the State’s Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Aminu Wudil.

He said said that his administration had done a lot of infrastructural rehabilitation and construction to provide good roads in the state.

Speaking earlier, the Zonal Commander of the Commission in charge of North West, Mr Bulus Darwang, cautioned drivers against over speeding and reckless driving.

“Over speeding is the major killer on our highways as many drivers lose control of the vehicles when emergencies occur,” he said.

Darwang, commended the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) for accepting the speed control devices newly introduced by the commission.

He challenged other associations such as National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to emulate NARTO in accepting and using the devices without considering its cost.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Right of lives on the Highway, not negotiable” and was aimed at triggering collective effort of all stakeholders in reducing road accidents.