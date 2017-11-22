- Advertisement -

Immediate past Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ita Ekpeyong, has said that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was in a better position to speak on his aborted arrest by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the EFCC had laid siege on the home of Ekpeyong, located at No. 46, Mammal Nasir Street, Asokoro, Abuja, at about 6:00a.m., on Tuesday morning.

The arrest, according to media reports, was based on ongoing investigation of Ekpeyong over offences bordering on alleged theft and diversion of funds from public coffers.



The EFCC detectives, who were reported to have been armed with both arrest and search warrants, were rebuffed by operatives of the DSS.

The development was said to have caused pandemonium around the Asokoro district.

A similar attempt to arrest the sacked Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, by the EFCC, was also reported to have been aborted by NIA officials.

When contacted on the telephone, Ekpeyong said: “I can’t comment on it now. Please, if you want anything, just ask my office. They will tell you whatever you want to hear.”