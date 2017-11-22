- Advertisement -

Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof Christiana Adeyeye, said that the agency had reviewed downward all products’ registration fees payable by operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, in the country by 50 percent.

The director general also stipulated 90 days as the period within which all registration processes should be completed for the issuance of NAFDAC registration number to prospective entrepreneurs.

Prof Adeyeye disclosed this yesterday at a one day MSMEs Stake Holders’ Forum held in Makurdi.

The director general who was represented by the director special duties of the agency, Mr Abubakar Jimoh, stated that the new policy was introduced in the spirit of the ease of doing business in the county as part of the campaign of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

According to DG, ‘the slash in fee would also go a long way to ease the burden of registration and also ensure timely registration of products by NAFDAC.

“And to achieve this, NAFDAC has also decentralized the registration processes to enable the State Coordinators to handle same unlike before now when all such registrations were taken to Lagos by the entrepreneurs.

“Our e-registration processes are being replicated and done in all the zones all in our bid to encourage MSMEs because the government is in a hurry to give our economy the needed push through MSMEs activities.

Speaking earlier, Benue State NAFDAC Coordinator, Mr Francis Owu, said that the meeting was intended to allow the agency and key players in the MSMEs rob minds and share ideas on how to move the sector forward.