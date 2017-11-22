- Advertisement -

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, says his government will make it mandatory for teachers at the primary and secondary schools to undergo some forms of assessment in the state.

To that end, the Governor said a bill would be forwarded to the State House of Assembly to make it compulsory for them to undergo the process as part of their qualifications to teach in the state.

He made the announcement while declaring open a two-day meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council in Yenagoa, a statement by his media aide, Francis Agbo, said on Wednesday.

“A bill will be forwarded to the State House of Assembly to make it compulsory for teachers at the primary and secondary school levels to undergo some forms of assessment as part of their qualifications to teach in the state,” Dickson said.