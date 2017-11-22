- Advertisement -

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAFDAC on proper regulation of Genetically Modified Foods (GM Foods) in the country.

Mrs Gloria Ogbaki, Head of Press of NBMA, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ogbaki stated that the MoU was for the agencies to work together for the good of Nigerians.

She said NAFDAC was a major stakeholder in Biosafety as the NBMA Act 2015 mandated NAFDAC to also be involved in the certification of GM foods.

“In view of this, the agency has been working tirelessly for several months to get this memorandum signed and it is a thing of joy to sign this today.

“We are set to sign more memoranda with other line agencies to ensure the safe practice of modern biotechnology and use of its products,’’she stated.

Ogbaki noted that recently the agency was alerted by the Nigeria Customs Service of imported GM maize and a team of biosafety officers were sent to take sample for analyses.

“And after confirmation that the maize was genetically modified, NBMA took the most responsive action by repatriating the shipment,” she added.

NAN reports that NBMA had in the past, signed similar MoUs with other sister agencies like Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and National Seed Council (NASC).