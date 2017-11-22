- Advertisement -

Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has alluded that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has allegedly recruited young men and women as local vigilante group in the state.

Melaye also said the recruits were also armed with “pump action” guns with which they harass innocent people in the state.

The Senator made this assertion on Wednesday, while contributing to a motion on the spate of insecurity in the country.

He said, the rate at which the armed vigilantee groups were operating in Kogi, it could degenerate into full blown terrorist group if not quickly checked.

The lawmaker said the situation would be catastrophic during the general elections in 2019 and governorship election in 2020, unless the trend was addressed.

He vehemently objected to the idea of state police, saying the state Governors would abuse the formation, the same way Governor Bello has allegedly done with the vigilante groups in Kogi.