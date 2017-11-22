- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has donated 40 sets of beds, mattresses, blankets, bed sheets and pillows to Jigawa State Psychiatric Hospital, Kazaure.

The Overseer of the facility, Dr Abdulkadir Yakubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jigawa that the gesture would complement government’s efforts at improving the welfare of the patients.

“People have the potential of donation to the hospital, but sometimes lack of accountability and transparency is what is discouraging some people from donating.

“We will do our best in utilising the donated items,” he said.

Yakubu said that the hospital was currently undergoing some renovations to make it more habitable for the patients.

He urged wealthy individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture.