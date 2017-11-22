- Advertisement -

Barely 24 hours after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), were engaged in a near fisticuffs, the Senate has announced that it would investigate the issue behind it.

EFCC and DSS operatives had a major stand-off, on Tuesday, over purported moves to arrest the immediate-past Director-General of the Service, Mr. Ita Ekpeyong at his Maitama residence.

- Advertisement -

In a similar move, NIA operatives halted EFCC operatives from arresting the sacked Director-General of the intelligence agency, Mr Ayo Oke‎.

The Senate, at its plenary, on Wednesday, said it would set up an adhoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the face-off. The committee is expected to report back within two weeks.