The General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, on Tuesday, arrived the Dominican Republic at the invitation of President Leonel Fernandez.

On his arrival at Las Americas International Airport, Santa Domingo, Prophet Joshua was met by top Columbian military Generals, police officers and dignitaries in that country, amidst a carnival-like atmosphere.

A large crowd was on hand to welcome Prophet Joshua and catch a glimpse of the popular Nigerian prophet.

He is expected to spend for about a week in Dominican Republic with a revival schedule for Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25 at the prestigious Stadium, Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.

He will further preside over a Pastor’s Conference, on Monday, November 27.