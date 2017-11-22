- Advertisement -

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Wednesday urged residents of the state to be more security conscious to avert further suicide attacks.

Bindow made the call when he visited victims of the Mubi bomb blast at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

He announced that he would hold a Security Council meeting in order to restore the stable and secure environment.

He also said that he would reach out to the Mubi community and hold a meeting with the traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the area.

The Governor condemned the bomb attack, saying that he was saddened by the development.

He assured that the State Government would not relent in its responsibility of providing security to lives and property.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Auwal Mohammed, said that 16 victims of the attack were received by the centre.

Mohammed said that those with serious injuries were operated upon and that their condition was stable.

He also said that no death had been recorded.

NAN recalls that a suicide bomber who disguised as a worshiper, blew himself up during early morning prayers at a Mosque in Dazala area of Mubi on Tuesday, killing dozens and injuring many others.