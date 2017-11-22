- Advertisement -

The family of the late former vice-president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has opened condolence registers at eight centres for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to pay their tributes.

The family was however silent on when his remains would be brought back to the country for burial.

The elder statesman, 85, died last Sunday at a London clinic.

The traditional ruler of Oko community in Anambra State and the younger brother of the departed leader, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, said in a statement issued Wednesday that one of the registers would be opened at the country home of the late octogenarian in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.

He said the other locations are the Office of the Rector, ​Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State; the Nigeria High Commission, 9 Northumberland Avenue Westminster, London; ​the International Conference Centre, Abuja; No. 4 Ikoya Avenue, ​Ikoyi, Lagos; No. ​11 Ezzikwo Street, ​Independence Layout, Enugu; the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, ​Ebonyi State University, ​Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; and the ​Vice-Chancellor’s Office, ​Paul University ​Awka, Anambra State.

Ekwueme was flowm abroad on Sunday in an air ambulance after being hospitalised at Memfys Hospital of Neurosurgery, Enugu, for what the family attributed to chest inflection.

He had collapsed at his Enugu residence on October 30 and relapsed into coma before being rushed to the hospital where he was initially put on life support.