The Federal Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday, presided over by President Mohammad Buhari, observed a minute silence for the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Ekwueme died, on Sunday night, in a London hospital.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, formally informed council members which included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, of Ekwueme’s passage and urged that a minute silence be observed in his honour.

Ekwueme was the first elected Vice President of Nigeria in office from 1979 to 1983.

Ekwueme had collapsed around at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu, from where he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery, by Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State.

He was lifted to the London hospital after he was stablished from where he died.