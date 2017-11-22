- Advertisement -

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Div. Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, on Wednesday urged media practitioners to be objective in carrying out their professional duties.

Abubakar was quoted by Col. Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, in the Division, as making the call when he received executive members of the South-East Crime Reporters Corps.

The GOC also urged the media practitioners to always investigate issues before going to the press, adding that, “by so doing, a lot of errors and misconception could be avoided.”

The Corps’ Chairman, Mr Onyeabuchi Teta, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Army at ensuring peace and security in the South-East.

“The South-East Crime Reporters Corps are here to commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the GOC and personnel of the Division for the wonderful job of keeping the South-East peaceful and secure.

“We are specially thanking the GOC for creating an enabling environment for lawful economic and social activities to prevail in the South-East States, which comprise Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States,’’ Musa quoted Teta as saying.