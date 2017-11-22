- Advertisement -

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday said it has postponed the sale of its 2018 application forms for intending candidates.

The board disclosed this in a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, head of media, and made available to the NAN in Abuja.

According to Benjamin the sale of the application documents, which was scheduled to start on November 22 suffered a delay due to the publishers’ inability to print the 1.8 million copies of the forms before the deadline.

“This postponement was due to the delay in meeting agreed deadline by the publisher of the Compulsory Reading Text meant for prospective candidates for the 2018 UTME.

“The publisher had promised to deliver all the texts for the 2018 candidates on or before Nov.7 but as at close of work today, the publisher has not provided the 1.8m copies required.

“This development has painfully, forced the Board to shift the date from Wednesday, November 22 to a date to be announced soon.”

Benjamin said the board would work round the clock to ensure a new date was announced soon while urging intending applicants to visit the board’s website and familiarise themselves with the application procedures.

This, he said, would help them to understand the process as well as help them fill the form smoothly and also “brighten their chances of getting admission.

“Please note that all arrangements have been concluded for the sale of the application documents and the conduct of the examination,” he said.

“All reforms and the process of registration have been made very friendly and easy for candidates desirous of applying for the 2018 exercise.

“The advertisement when out will explain step by step the processes of obtaining the application e-pins and registration.”